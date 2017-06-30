Cloverdale’s A&P Social Restaurant Closes

by Ellis Eskew

For the last time, the A&P Social serves up their signature Southern fine dining experience.

“It’s a really sad day because there aren’t enough restaurants out here that are doing really good food on a regular basis and this is one of them that actually does really good food,” said customer Lamont Paige.

Management says the closing comes after a mutual agreement with the property owners.

“For us, personally, it was about us refinancing the actual building and things like that. And when business owners meet together they decide sometimes that its really best that everybody goes their separate ways. And sometimes honestly, mutual agreements become just that,” said General Manager Taylor Hardy.

And it’s not the first time a restaurant in this space has had to shut its doors. In fact, the space has held several different names in the past…none have worked.

So can the Capital City support fine dining?

“Montgomery is getting more towards the fast food instead of the mom and pop places,” said Paige.

“I think its evident with Vintage Year especially with it going through two different owners in the past few years that we can support fine dining. And one thing about A&P, although it was fine dining of the scale of the quality of food was fine dining, pricing wise it was fit for everyone, especially their Sunday brunch,” said Cloverdale resident Sam Marsal.

But whatever does come in its place, Cloverdale residents are hopeful it will be here to stay.

“The restaurant business is hard. Maybe they are done with it, moving to a different venture. But whatever comes in here, I know our neighborhood will support it,” said Marsal.