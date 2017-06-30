Local and State 4th of July Activities Bring Fireworks and Fun
All across Alabama, there are plenty of Fourth of July events that you and your family can enjoy. Here is a list of local events, followed by other events statewide:
Local Events:
ALEXANDER CITY – BOAT PARADE
Kowaliga Marina – 255 Kowaliga Marina Road
10AM – Boats leave marina and go to the lighthouse near Children’s Harbor
ECLECTIC – MUSIC, FIREWORKS
Lake Martin Amphitheatre – 8878 Kowaliga Road
6PM-10:30PM, Fireworks at 9PM
GREENVILLE – FIREWORKS
Celebrate America Fireworks Show
Tiger Stadium
7PM – Gates open
9PM – Fireworks
MONTGOMERY – CONCERTS, FIREWORKS
Montgomery Independence Day Celebration
Blount Cultural Park
6PM – Music starts
9PM – Fireworks
OPP – CONCERTS, SWIMMING, FIREWORKS
Frank Jackson State Park
10AM – Gates open
Dark – Fireworks
PIKE ROAD – PARADE, FIREWORKS
9:30AM – Parade at Founders Station – 4902 Pike Road
5PM – Summer Fest at The Waters with music and food
Dark – Fireworks
PRATTVILLE – PARADE, BOAT RACES, FOOD, CONCERT, FIREWORKS
9AM – Parade from Autauga Co. Courthouse to Stanley-Jensen Stadium
10AM – Cardboard boat races at Pratt Park
10AM – Lions Club BBQ and Camp Stew Sale at Pratt Park
6PM – Gates open at Stanley-Jensen Stadium for concert
Dark – Fireworks
TROY – FIREWORKS
Veterans Memorial Stadium at Troy University
8:30PM – Fireworks
VALLEY GRANDE – FIREWORKS
Valley Grande City Park
9PM – Fireworks
WETUMPKA – CONCERT, FIREWORKS
Gold Star Park
6PM – Concert
9PM – Fireworks
Statewide Events:
BIRMINGHAM – FIREWORKS
Thunder on the Mountain
Vulcan Park atop Red Mountain
9PM Tuesday
DAUPHIN ISLAND – FIREWORKS
Beach next to Dauphin Island Elementary School
9PM Tuesday
DECATUR – INFLATABLES, WATER ACTIVITIES, FIREWORKS
51st Spirit of America Festival
Point Mallard
10AM-12PM Inflatables
All day-8PM Water park open
9PM Tuesday – Fireworks
GULF SHORES – FIREWORKS
Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
9PM Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE – FIREWORKS
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
9AM-5PM – Free admission to Space & Rocket Center for children 12 and under
9PM Tuesday – Fireworks
MOBILE – CONCERT, FIREWORKS
Cooper Riverside Park
7PM – Mobile Pops Concert
Fireworks afterward
MONTEVALLO – REENACTMENTS, GAMES, FIREWORKS
The American Village
11AM – Gates open
7PM – Main program begins with fireworks at the end
