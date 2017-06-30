Local and State 4th of July Activities Bring Fireworks and Fun

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

All across Alabama, there are plenty of Fourth of July events that you and your family can enjoy. Here is a list of local events, followed by other events statewide:

 

 

 

 

 

Local Events:

ALEXANDER CITY – BOAT PARADE

Kowaliga Marina – 255 Kowaliga Marina Road
10AM – Boats leave marina and go to the lighthouse near Children’s Harbor

 

ECLECTIC – MUSIC, FIREWORKS

Lake Martin Amphitheatre – 8878 Kowaliga Road
6PM-10:30PM, Fireworks at 9PM
More information

 

GREENVILLE – FIREWORKS

Celebrate America Fireworks Show
Tiger Stadium
7PM – Gates open
9PM – Fireworks

 

MONTGOMERY – CONCERTS, FIREWORKS

Montgomery Independence Day Celebration
Blount Cultural Park
6PM – Music starts
9PM – Fireworks

 

OPP – CONCERTS, SWIMMING, FIREWORKS

Frank Jackson State Park
10AM – Gates open
Dark – Fireworks
More information

 

PIKE ROAD – PARADE, FIREWORKS

9:30AM – Parade at Founders Station – 4902 Pike Road
5PM – Summer Fest at The Waters with music and food
Dark – Fireworks
More information

 

PRATTVILLE – PARADE, BOAT RACES, FOOD, CONCERT, FIREWORKS

9AM – Parade from Autauga Co. Courthouse to Stanley-Jensen Stadium
10AM – Cardboard boat races at Pratt Park
10AM – Lions Club BBQ and Camp Stew Sale at Pratt Park
6PM – Gates open at Stanley-Jensen Stadium for concert
Dark – Fireworks
More information

 

TROY – FIREWORKS

Veterans Memorial Stadium at Troy University
8:30PM – Fireworks

 

VALLEY GRANDE – FIREWORKS

Valley Grande City Park
9PM – Fireworks

 

WETUMPKA – CONCERT, FIREWORKS

Gold Star Park
6PM – Concert
9PM – Fireworks

 

Statewide Events:

BIRMINGHAM – FIREWORKS

Thunder on the Mountain
Vulcan Park atop Red Mountain
9PM Tuesday
More Information

 

DAUPHIN ISLAND – FIREWORKS

Beach next to Dauphin Island Elementary School
9PM Tuesday

 

DECATUR – INFLATABLES, WATER ACTIVITIES, FIREWORKS

51st Spirit of America Festival
Point Mallard
10AM-12PM Inflatables
All day-8PM Water park open
9PM Tuesday – Fireworks
More information

 

GULF SHORES – FIREWORKS

Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
9PM Tuesday

 

HUNTSVILLE – FIREWORKS

U.S. Space & Rocket Center
9AM-5PM – Free admission to Space & Rocket Center for children 12 and under
9PM Tuesday – Fireworks
More information

 

MOBILE – CONCERT, FIREWORKS

Cooper Riverside Park
7PM – Mobile Pops Concert
Fireworks afterward

 

MONTEVALLO – REENACTMENTS, GAMES, FIREWORKS

The American Village
11AM – Gates open
7PM – Main program begins with fireworks at the end
More information

Related Posts

MPD Issues Fireworks Advisory
Drivers hit the road for 4th of July weekend
Alabama Celebrates 4th of July All Across the Stat...
MPD Issues Fireworks Advisory for 4th of July Holi...