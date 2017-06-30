Montgomery Woman Dies in Woodley Road Crash

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash after Sara Farley, 78, of Montgomery died after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash on June 29.

Farley was pronounced dead on June 30 at Jackson Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment since the crash.

On Thursday, June 29, at about 10:50 a.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on Woodley Road at Lockridge Drive.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that a 2006 Mercedes CLK350, driven by Farley, was approaching Lockridge Drive when it struck a bridge railing and then collided with a 2014 Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was not injured. There were no other occupants.

MPD’s investigation is continuing and nothing additional is available for release at this time.