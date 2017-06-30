MPD Issues Firework Advisory for Fourth of July Weekend

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department reminds residents and visitors that it is illegal for individuals “to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use or explode any fireworks within the City of Montgomery.” Those found in violation of the fireworks ordinance could face fines of up to $500.

It also is illegal for individuals “to fire or discharge, or cause to be fired or discharged, any pistol, gun, cannon or anything of like kind or character within the City of Montgomery.” Individuals found in violation of the firearms ordinance will be arrested and could face up to six months imprisonment and fines of up to $500.

MPD encourages residents and visitors to enjoy one of the River Region’s organized fireworks displays in celebration of the Fourth. The department is committed to providing a safe environment, helping guard against personal injury and damage to property throughout the Fourth of July holiday. Officers will help ensure safety through strict enforcement of the city’s fireworks and firearms ordinances.