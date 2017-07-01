Afternoon Storms For The Holiday Weekend

by Ben Lang

Storms are developing this afternoon across northeast Mississippi and stretching towards northern Alabama. This activity will be drifting south through the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Additional storms will likely fire across central Alabama ahead of this activity as there is ample instability available. Some of these storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, but the threat is rather low. Lightning will certainly be a threat from any storm this afternoon, so be prepared to go inside until the storms pass.

Thunderstorms will diminish this evening, and our sky will clear partially to become partly cloudy. Yet another warm and muggy night ahead, with lows in the mid 70s. More storms are also in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, following the same fire up in the afternoon, diminish in the evening type of pattern.

Right now, looks like storm coverage will be lower for Sunday and Monday afternoon but still a possibility. Scattered storms are also in the forecast for Independence Day on Tuesday, and beyond through much of next week into next weekend. High temperatures may finally approach the mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and when factored in with the humidity, heat index values will likely exceed 100°.