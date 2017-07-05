Greenville Mourns the Loss of Longtime City Councilman

by Rashad Snell

The City of Greenville is mourning the loss of long-time city council member Jeddo Bell. Bell passed away Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Bell was elected to the city council in 1996. His time in Greenville wasn’t just spent serving the city, Bell also devoted 45 years to education.

He worked in the Butler County School System and at Lurleen B Wallace Community College.

City officials aren’t sure when they’ll elect a new member to the council, but Mayor Dexter McLendon says Bell was one of his “best friends and someone he loved dearly”.