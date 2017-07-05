Hot & Humid; Rain Chances This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday could be the hottest day of 2017 so far. Highs today are expected to reach the mid 90s, and heat index values will be at or above 100° at times this afternoon. Isolated storms are working northward from the Alabama coast, and these could impact our western counties this afternoon. Still, most of the area will be dry this afternoon, rain chances are 20%. Drying out tonight with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 70s.

One more hot day ahead on Thursday before we are back to more manageable summer heat. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday with afternoon heat indexes again at 100°+. An isolated storm can’t be totally ruled out, but rain chances look to be about 10% or lower.

Better rain chances arrive this weekend. An approaching cold front will serve to trigger scattered storms across the area for Friday through the weekend. The front won’t make it through here, so the area will remain hot and humid. However, the rain should help to hold our afternoon highs in the lower 90s, so the heat will be a bit more manageable.