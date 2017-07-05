Little Relief from the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/THURSDAY: For everyone heading back to work today, the day will be very similar to yesterday. It will be a mainly sunny and hot day as highs will climb into the mid 90s and heat index values will be over 100° at times. There will once again be the chance of few showers and storms, and it looks as though the best chance for these will be over northern portions of the state again. Expect a near carbon copy forecast for Thursday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Latest update on what is likely our next tropical cyclone. Satellite images indicate that the cloud pattern associated with the broad area of low pressure centered about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has not become any better organized today. Environmental conditions are still favorable for a tropical cyclone to form within the next day or two while the low moves westward or west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Over the next five days, the NHC gives this is feature a high, 80% of developing into a tropical cyclone. If it does develop, it will be our fourth system of the year and give the name Don.

FRIDAY: A weak boundary will drop into the state from the north, and we are going to see higher rain chances as showers and storms become more numerous and widespread. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds when it is not raining, and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the weekend, no major change in the pattern and we are going to stick with the standard summer forecast. Muggy nights, while the days will feature clouds and sun, with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Afternoon highs in in the upper 80s to lower 90s are expected.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The dog days of summer are here and there will be little change in the day to day weather across the state until a larger synoptic scale feature impacts us. For next week, the weather looks very warm and humid with highs in the lowers 90s each day, and we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds each day. Of course, each day will bring the threat for showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan