Lost Dog: Chibbs

by Amanda Moyer

Male boxer white with brindle marking on eye. Fixed, micro chipped. 3 years old. Last seen 7-12-16 in Montgomery. We have since moved. Answered to name Chibbs. Please contact 334-557-6475 Ashley Page or alpage775@gmail.com. Kids miss him dearly. He was stolen by a exfriend. Please help us. We will never give up on him.