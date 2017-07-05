Shrimps Top the Biscuits in Season Opener

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (42-40) dropped their home series opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (38-43) on Tuesday night, falling by a score of 10-1, to suffer one of their worst losses of the season. It was the seventh series opener at Riverwalk Stadium that Montgomery has lost this year.

Benton Moss (1-3) made his fourth Double-A start and had one of his worst outings going four innings and allowing eight runs (all earned) on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts in his third defeat of the season. The 24-year-old-righty hit former Biscuit Braxton Lee, who was making his first appearance at Riverwalk since being traded to the Marlins, before surrendering a three-run homer to Brian Anderson and two-run double to David Vidal later in the inning that put Jacksonville up 5-0 after one.

In the fifth, Moss walked Austin Dean and allowed a single to John Norwood before being Yanked and replaced by Biscuits reliever Kyle Bird. Vidal launched a three-run homer over the left field wall off Bird, then Taylor Ard doubled a couple hitters later and Braxton Lee finished off the inning with an RBI-single to put Jacksonville up for good, 9-0.

The Biscuits got to Trevor Richards (2-0) in the bottom half of the inning thanks to an RBI-single by Nathan Lukes that made it 9-1, but that is all they’d get, as Richards finished allowing just one run on four hits while walking six and striking out six in the win.

Jacksonville added one more run in the ninth thanks to an RBI-double by Ard and out hit the Biscuits 11-5 en route to their seventh straight Second Half win. Despite the result over 7,000 people showed up to watch the Biscuits, which was by far their biggest crowd of the year.

The Biscuits got a pair of runners on in the Ninth against Jumbo Shrimp closer Daniel Schlereth, but Nick Ciuffo would strike out to end the inning, dropping the Biscuits to 20-22 at home this year. Montgomery will try to rebound on Wednesday when Jose Mujica (7-5) takes on Mike Kickham (5-4) at 7:05 PM in game two of this five-game series.