Montgomery Man Arrested and Charged with Arson

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has arrested a Montgomery man in connection with a structure fire on July 3. MF/R charged Quenton T. Washington, 36, with second-degree arson and placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $30,000 bond.

MF/R initiated a criminal investigation after responding to a house fire in the 300 block of Columbia Avenue July 3. The investigation determined that the fire was incendiary, started when a blanket was set on fire in the unoccupied residence.

Further investigation identified Washington as the suspect.

MF/R’s investigation is continuing, and no additional information is available for public release at this time.