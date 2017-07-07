Greenville Police Make Four Arrests in Home Invasion

by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville police say they have made four arrests in a home invasion that took place on April 17.

According to a release from Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, police say they victim told them someone had knocked on his door. When he answered it, he found four males wearing masks and armed with a shotgun. Police say they forced there way inside, took a small amount of cash and the keys to the victim’s car.

Police say the four males drove off in the victim’s car, which was found abandoned a short distance away.

Police say between June 29 and July 6, they arrested the four suspects. Police say one of them is 18-year-old Chance Morris of Greenville. The other suspects are 17 years old and two 14 year olds. Police say they will seek to have the 17 year old tried as an adult. The suspects are charged with robbery and burglary.