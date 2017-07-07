Hundreds of New Parking Spaces to Come to Troy University

by Danielle Wallace

Troy University’s growing population has been a positive for the university. But for years, campus parking has been a concern among students due to that growth.

Nearly 600 new parking spaces on Troy University’s campus. It’s something university officials and students have wanted for quite a while.

Right now, the university has over 4,000 parking spaces. With over 300 transfer students taking part in this summer’s orientation officials and current students agree that the new lot is needed.

“When I was a freshman we were the largest class. Since then the next year has been the largest class, then the next year has been the largest class, so it’s just been expoentially growing,” says Troy University student Ryan Degale

“We’re growing as an institution especially as numbers wise, ” says Jacob Grant, Director of IMPACT Student Orientation.

Last year the university saw a record breaking 2,400 new students. But will that growth hinder further expansion for the university. Current students believe it won’t.

“I don’t see us running out of space because they’re doing a really good job of opening up new space for people,” says Degale.

“We’re doing what we can to help our students that are coming through,” says Grant.

This summer alone, Troy University is bringing in 2,000 students for impact-their new student orientation.