Scattered Storms Friday Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

After a few mostly dry days, a weak boundary entering north Alabama provides a focus for more widely scattered storms today. It won’t be a total washout, and not everyone will see rain Friday. A few storms could be marginally severe today, with lightning and strong wind gusts up to around 60mph being the main concern. Thunderstorm coverage tapers off quickly this evening as daytime instability wanes. It will be another warm and muggy night, with lows in the mid 70s.

Scattered storms will again be likely for Saturday and Sunday, as another weak “cool” front enters central Alabama. The front will stall near the I-85 corridor on Saturday, but still provides enhanced rain chances. Highs will be marginally lower this weekend, rising to the lower 90s. The humidity will persist this weekend through next week. The heat begins to build each afternoon next week, expect highs in the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows remain in the mid 70s over the next 8 days.