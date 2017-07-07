Selma Police Investigate Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are searching for the person who shot a man in the early morning hours of July 4. Police say at around 1:10 a.m., they responded to the Vaughan Hospital emergency room. That’s where they say they found a 20-year-old man being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say their investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were in an altercation prior to the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Alabama Ave.

The victim was later transported to an out of town facility for further treatment.

Police say there is a suspect in the case and a possible arrest is forthcoming on an attempted murder charge.

The Selma Police Dept. is asking that anyone with information pertaining to this crime or any other crime to call Crime Stoppers toll free at (866) 44-Crime.