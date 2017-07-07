Staying Hot and Humid, but with Better Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

For today, a weak frontal boundary will continue to slowly drop through the state. We are going to have above average rain chances for today. Rain and storms will be possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage comes during peak heating of the day, afternoon and evening hours. Overall the day will feature more sun than clouds and afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOUR: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 48.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 22 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, with weakening expected to begin by late tonight. The depression is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low or tropical wave by Saturday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).If it does become a storm, it would earn the name Don.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the weekend, with the front draped across the state our rain chances stay above average with numerous and widespread afternoon storms expected. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s are expected with a mix of sun and clouds.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Rain chances to start the week, but we should begin to see these come down some by midweek. Expect hot and humid days with highs in the 89-93 degree range. We are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds each day and of course the threat for showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a phenomenal Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan