Voter Restoration Campaign Kicks Off in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new Alabama law signed in May could restore the voting rights of thousands of convicted felons across the state.

A new voting rights campaign is set to kick off Saturday in Selma at Historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

Legal Services Alabama and ACLU of Alabama are hosting training sessions at the church for people interested in helping convicted felons regain their voting rights.

“The first thing is I would just recommend which I think its going to be the message for everyone, just go register to vote and from there they will let you know if your name is on a list that you need to take another step in the process to get your rights restored,” said Legal Services Alabama Managing Attorney Felecia Pettway.

Pettway says Legal Services and the ACLU will be available to assist convicted felons with any legal issues that may arise in their voter restoration process.