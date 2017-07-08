Troopers Investigating Deadly Crash

by Andrew James

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a early Saturday morning crash that left a Clanton woman dead.

Troopers say 49-year-old Martha Ann Mims died when her 2003 Toyota Corolla collided with a 2013 Hyundai Veloster. Mims was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The crash happened at 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 210. It remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.