Troopers Investigating Deadly Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a early Saturday morning crash that left a Clanton woman dead.
Troopers say 49-year-old Martha Ann Mims died when her 2003 Toyota Corolla collided with a 2013 Hyundai Veloster. Mims was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
The crash happened at 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 210. It remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.