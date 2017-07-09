NFL Player O.J Howard Hosts Backpack Drive at Autauga Academy

by Danielle Wallace

NFL Player O.J. Howard, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid a special visit to Autauga Academy Sunday. Howard is a tight end for the Buccaneers.

Howard hosted “Got Da Juice” a backpack drive and community day at Autauga Academy. Over 200 backpacks were given away to children. There were also plenty of activities for children attending. Howard says it’s his way of bringing people together and preparing kids for school.

“It was an opportunity for all the kids in the neighborhood and surrounding areas to come out and get backpacks. We had school supplies inside them, bouncy houses, games and food,” says Howard.

Howard was drafted from the University of Alabama this year. He’s also a graduate of Autauga Academy.