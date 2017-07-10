Alabama Campus Officer Shoots Woman During Traffic Stop

by Lillie Dunn

Authorities say a University of North Alabama police officer is on leave after shooting a woman during a traffic stop.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports the confrontation occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the northwest Alabama city.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the shooting occurred after the driver allegedly tried to run over an officer during the traffic stop and then fled the scene.

The officer fired multiple shots, striking the vehicle. A photo from the scene show a red car crashed into a utility pole.

Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Melissa Watkins says 28-year-old Jessie Lashae Dye of Florence was in fair condition Monday after the shooting.

State police will investigate.

