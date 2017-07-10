Local Teen Selected to go to Washington to Advocate for Diabetes Research

by Ellis Eskew

A local teen is about to head to Washington D.C. to possibly testify before Congress for her research in Type One diabetes.

Lily Wientjes was diagnosed with Type One diabetes at 6 years old. She is a member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Recently she was selected as one of 160 delegates across the country to go to Washington.

“We will thank them and ask them for continued funding and support. And we will meet with a lot of other Type One diabetics and it’s really cool. And then 6 or 10 of us will be chosen to actually testify in front of Congress,” said Wientjes.

Wientjes will be in Washington July 24th through the 26th.