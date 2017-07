Millbrook Police Investigating Rash of Car Break-Ins

by Stefanie Hicks

Millbrook police need help solving a string of car break-ins.

Police Chief PK Johnson says police have investigated seven break-ins reported in the Columns Subdivision and the Plantation Oaks Subdivision.

Seven cars were broken into, and Chief Johnson says several guns were taken.

Police were looking for a black Nissan Altima that may be connected to the crimes.

If you have any information, call Millbrook police at (334) 285-6832.