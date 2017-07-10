Senator Says Health Care Vote Set For Next Week

by Lillie Dunn

The No. 2 Republican in the Senate says senators will vote next week on a new health care bill to repeal and replace key parts of so-called Obamacare.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas tells reporters that the revised legislation will be unveiled this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is tweaking his bill after having had to abruptly cancel a vote last month because of lack of support.

It remains uncertain whether McConnell will be able to get the 50 GOP votes he needs given a slim margin for error in a Senate with 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

McConnell is trying to pass the bill with only Republican support and Vice President Mike Pence as the tie-breaker.