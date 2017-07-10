Summer Heat Cranks Up !

by Shane Butler

Summer-time heat is in full force this week. Hot and humid conditions will prevail each day. The only relief will come from those scat’d showers and t-storms. Not everyone gets them but where they do occur, you can expect heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. This should help knock the heat off where storms do pop up. It’s going to be a repeat of the day before all week. Everybody will deal with 90 plus degree and some spots will even be climbing into the mid to upper 90s before the work week is done.