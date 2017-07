Update: Three People Killed in Pike County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers have confirmed that a third person has died in a wreck on U.S. Highway 231 in southern Pike County.

The wreck happened this afternoon near the Coffee County line and involved an 18-wheeler and two cars. The crash shut down the southbound side of the highway.

The names of the victims haven’t yet been released. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest information.