City of Greenville Could Buy L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital could soon have a new owner — the city of Greenville, where it is located. Mayor Dexter McLendon says the city is in talks to buy the 72-bed hospital from an affiliate of current owner Quorum Health Corporation.

A letter of intent has been signed to sell the hospital to the city. McLendon says the city then plans to form a health care authority to own and run the hospital. He says it’s possible the city would get UAB Health Systems to manage it.

A deal could be reached as soon as Sept. 1, with the transfer on Sept. 30.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more developments on this story.