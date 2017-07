Hot & Humid !

by Shane Butler

Hot and humid conditions are here to stay this week. Temps will easily climb into the 90s for highs each day. Daytime heating will help spark scat’d showers and t-storms each afternoon. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. We see an increased chance of rain area wide as we go through the upcoming weekend. This should help knock the heat off just a bit.