MPS Board Members React to State Audit Results

by Ellis Eskew

The audit for Montgomery Public Schools is out. And “inadequate” is the overall review.

There were four main areas that the State reviewed.

Three out of the four were labeled as “inadequate.”

One was labeled “requires improvement.”

Lesa Keith is the Vice President of the MPS school board.

She says it just conveys what she has been trying to tell the board all along.

“We have teachers that I have been reporting to this same news station that have missed 100 days two years ago, over 150 days this past year and coming back next year. Understand this, the reason for that is because these principals have not documented it. And it’s about time, if you want to do something about it, these people that you have put in leadership roles have to document to get rid of these teachers that are ineffective,” said Keith.

However, Board President Robert Porterfield says the results “raised my eyebrows.” He went on to say it “contradicted itself” and didn’t know if he could trust it.

