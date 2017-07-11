Overnight Fire Kills Elderly Alabama Woman

by Lillie Dunn

An early morning house fire is being blamed for the death of an elderly woman in rural north Alabama.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 80-year-old Odell Bice died in the blaze that broke out early Tuesday.

Johnson’s Crossing Fire Chief Mark Reeves tells WVTM-TV that three people including a child already had escaped the burning home when crews arrived.

Firefighters pulled two other people from the house. One was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county sheriff and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.

