Second Arrest Made in Deadly Tuskegee Shooting

by Darryl Hood

Tuskegee Police Chief Lester Patrick has announced another arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jaivontavious Sellers.

Anthony Williford, 24, of Tuskegee was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Williford is charged with Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He’s being held in the Macon County Detention Center under a $234,000 bond.

Police say another suspect remains at large.

Tuskegee Police previously arrested 18-year-old Kayonna Robinson in connection to the murder. She’s been charged with hindering prosecution.

Chief Patrick says Sellers was shot and killed early on the morning of July 8 in downtown. The in the 200 block of East Martin Luther King Highway.