Daily PM Showers & T-storms

by Shane Butler

Hot and humid conditions give way to scattered showers and t-storms. This trend will continue through the week into the upcoming weekend. Abundant supply of moisture will fuel the daily showers and t-storms. Storms that do occur will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. If you don’t see rain then you will feel the heat. We expect highs to remain in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week. More rain is on the way for the weekend so we should see the heat back down just a bit.