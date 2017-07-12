Gov. Kay Ivey Disbands 18 Task Forces Set Up by Former Gov. Robert Bentley

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed an executive order that disbanded 18 task forces, commissions and councils established by former Gov. Robert Bentley during his administration that ran from 2011 until his resignation in April.

“I believe strongly that my role is to make decisions and lead, not kick the can down the road,” Ivey said in a statement.

“I am choosing to tackle some of the issues that have previously been sent before a task force. I will work closely with members of the legislature in the days ahead to address the very important issues facing our state. Since the first day I took office, I have been committed to efficiency in government, cutting bureaucratic red-tape, and saving tax-payer resources; removing these groups, many of which have either completed their work or have become inactive, is just a part of that process,” she said.

Her executive order didn’t explicitly state which task forces, commissions and councils were being dissolved.