Officials Say 23-year-old Alabama Man Killed in Shooting

by Lillie Dunn

Police have identified an Alabama man who died after being found with gunshot wounds.

Opelika-Auburn News reports that Lee County coroner Bill Harris says 23-year-old Shaqueille O. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Opelika police Capt. Bobby Kilgore says Jones was found in a parking lot Tuesday evening after an officer patrolling nearby was flagged down and told about the incident.

Officials say the responding police officer immediately called for rescue personnel and paramedics but the victim succumbed to his wounds.

Police did not release further information and Kilgore says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)