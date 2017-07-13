$400,000 ALDOT Grant to Improve Downtown Troy’s Sidewalks

by Danielle Wallace

While it may not be noticeable to some people, it is to to the city of Troy-improvements to their sidewalks.

“We’d like to make it more walkable for our pedestrians, for our customers, and citizens of Troy,” says Melissa Sanders of Planning and Zoning.

A $400,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation will hopefully make the sidewalks in downtown Troy better.

“What this project does is, it helps implements several different items of our downtown plan,” says Sanders.

Starting on Three Notch Street, the project corrects the alignment of the sidewalk and adds a welcoming landscaped area.

“When you’re coming in to downtown it will go “Hello you’ve reached a historical destination, a tourist destination, a destination for shopping and dining and relaxation,” says Sanders.

The project continues throughout the downtown district. It’s something some business owners in the area are looking forward to.

“I think they’re making good efforts to try to entice and enhance and all that good stuff and I think we’re only going to see more improvements and for us it’s a positive,” says David Helms, a family business owner.

The project itself is another way of keeping up with downtown Troy’s revitalization.

“I think the identification of a city has a lot to do with your downtown,” says Helms.

The project itself is nearly $500,000 with the city efforting a nearly $100,000 match.