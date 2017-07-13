Council Controversy Leaves Town of Hayneville in Limbo

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Controversy on the town council in Hayneville has left the town stuck in limbo for nearly a year.

Hayneville resident and Lowndes County Probate Judge John Hulett, Jr. says the council hasn’t met to conduct business since last year’s municipal election back in August.

Hulett says an illegal candidate won a seat on the council in that election and the process to have a special election to fill the seat — has taken months.

Hulett says the town council has not met or done any business during that time.

“Its just killing the whole town,” said Hulett.

” We need to wake up and start to work and let’s get, if the people that was elected say they want to do things for the town come on in let’s meet and sit down and discuss stuff and get it over with.”

The town council meets every second Monday at 7 pm at the Hayneville Town Hall.