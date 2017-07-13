A Hot & Humid Close To The Work Week

by Ben Lang

A few showers and storms are possible across the area this afternoon, but the chance for rain looks lower than over the past couple of days. The main story will be the heat and humidity. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s, with afternoon heat indexes peaking in the lower 100s. Tonight, any remain showers and storms will follow their summertime ritual and fizzle out, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Warm & muggy for the overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

It will be hot with highs in the mid 90s again on Friday. Afternoon heat indexes will be close to 105°. Showers and storms are possible but remain isolated to widely scattered. The heat will back down a bit this weekend thanks to increased rain chances ahead of a weak frontal boundary approaching from the north. The front won’t make it through the area, but will provide a focus for greater coverage of showers and storms Saturday through Monday afternoon.

Rain chances drop as high pressure re-takes control of the weather pattern on Tuesday. High temperatures will likely return to the mid 90s for Tuesday through Thursday of next week.