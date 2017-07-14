Better Rain Chances This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms will wind down this evening, but a couple isolated pop-ups can’t be totally ruled out overnight. Otherwise, skies return to partly cloudy, with lows in the mid 70s. Better chances for rain arrive on Saturday, thanks to a weak frontal boundary approaching from the north. Storms will be scattered across much of the area Saturday afternoon. The higher chance for rain also means high temperatures will likely be held in the upper 80s to around 90°. Most of the storms will still fizzle out Saturday night, but a few pop-ups will be possible through Sunday morning.

The front slowly moves a little closer to us on Sunday, and it looks like this will amplify our chance for rain even more for Sunday afternoon. Again, high temps will be held in the upper 80s to around 90°. The front will stall out across central Alabama, and the chance for rain will remain high on Monday. By Tuesday, the front will fizzle out and a high pressure ridge builds over the southeast. This will contribute to high temperatures climbing back into at least the mid 90s for much of next week. Rain chances also appear lower from Tuesday through the end of next week.