Church of the Highlands Prepares for SERVE Day

by Ellis Eskew

Church of the Highlands will participate in community service projects all across the state on Saturday, including in Montgomery. One group is partnering with the Montgomery Area Food Bank and Montgomery Neighbors in Christ to provide about 30 thousand pounds of food to families in need.

Friday the group spent time loading boxes of food on trucks.

Box after box of food is packed and ready to go.

“We have canned goods, we have rice and pasta, beef stew, sweets for the kids. We have chocolate and cookies and things like that. Coffee, produce coming like fruits and vegetables,” said Tiffany Barlow, member of Church of the Highlands.

Church of the Highlands members are busy preparing for a mega food pantry that will take place at Garrett Coliseum Saturday morning.

There hope is to feed 400 families.

“They are going to get a chance to come in and register. We are going to have a play land for the kids. We are going to feed them hot dogs and love on them that way. We also have a clothing pantry. So the family can go around and pick out clothes for their children and then they come outside in their vehicles and we load them up with food,” said Barlow.

It’s all a part of serving the community.

“Being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” said Barlow.

And sharing with them His love in a tangible way.

“I felt hope. I just felt very blessed to be able to help others. I just felt that I was actually doing something that helps make a difference. Not just preaching or quoting scripture, but actually doing something to help them,” said Barlow.