Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Death Investigation

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a death investigation.

22-year-old Jamaris Mitchell is charged with felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Brandon Robinson.

Police say Mitchell and Robinson broke into a house on Oak Shadow Lane on June 26 and were confronted by the homeowner. They say Robinson was hit during an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner.

Because Robinson was killed during the commission of a felony in which Mitchell participated, Mitchell was charged with his death.

He’s being held on $150,000 bond.