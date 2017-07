Second Arrest Made in Prattville Shooting

by Stefanie Hicks

A second suspect in a shooting in Prattville is in custody.

Quincy Davis was arrested in Elmore County Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Cooper Avenue on June 28th. Police say a homeowner and his friend came home during a burglary, and one of them was shot.

Davis is facing attempted murder, burglary and theft of property charges.