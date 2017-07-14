Your Town Friday: Millbrook

by Andrew James

Alabama News Network stopped in Millbrook for this week’s Your Town Friday segment.

Many Millbrook residents say that community support is what makes their town so special. Many new businesses are popping up in the city. Simply Delicious Café just opened it’s doors last month, and the owners tell us they’ve been blown away with the welcome from their community.

The city also is home to the Alabama Wildlife Federation Natureplex, which residents say makes their city one of a kind.

“They put a lot of work into it and effort, the love that the community has for each other and that’s why I think it grows and thrives like it does,” explained resident Cynthia Deramus.