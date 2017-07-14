Troy Man Arrested after Officer gets Caught in Vehicle Door

by Stefanie Hicks

A Troy man is under arrest after police say he tried to flee – causing an officer to get caught in the getaway car.

29-year-old Willis Cogburn is facing numerous charges – including reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, carrying a pistol without a license, and drug charges.

Police say they responded to an area after reports of shots fired.

They say while speaking to Cogburn in his car, he tried to drive away in reverse, causing an officer to get caught in the frame of the driver’s door.

Cogburn’s car eventually crashed into a parked vehicle. The officer was unhurt.