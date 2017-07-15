Death Investigation Underway in Autauga County

by Andrew James

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the 400 block of County Road 82 in the Pink Lilly community.

Officials say they were called to the scene just before noon Saturday, in response to a possible shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Prattville Baptist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger says one person is in custody at this time but no charges have been filed. He tells Alabama News Network it appears the shooting may stem from a property or land dispute.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Alabama News Network for more information as it becomes available.