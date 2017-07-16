Alexander City’s Sun Festival Draws Crowd

by Danielle Wallace

For people in Alexander City, Sun Festival is a time to getaway on the lake, with 50 events happening at the festival, coordinators say there is something for everyone.

“Some events are more well attended than others. Tomorrow night we’ll have a dog parade in our downtown. We’ll probably have 50 or 60 dogs and after that we’ll have a lip sync battle. We have some teams already entered in that. We have kids events throughout the week,” says Kim Dunn of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.

The festival started as a tourism initiative for Alexander City five years ago. It has since grown with Sunday as, “Family Day on the Lake.” It’s a chance for kids to learn all about fishing and kayaking.

“It’s a very growing popular sport right now. A lot of people are wanting to get into it,” says Chuck Brown, owner of Off the Beaten Path, Ala.

“We come out here and teach kids how to fish and what different types of species there are out here in the lake and to kind of introduce them if they’ve never fished before,” says Brett Prichard.

It’s also a chance for families to sail with Dixie Sailing Club.

“What we’re doing here today is try to give people rides on sailboats either a big boat or a small boat and just to try to get people out there,” says Ron Jenkie.

Whether it’s participating in the festivities or just enjoying Lake Martin, coordinators say Sun Festival is a favoritie among many..

“People love Sun Festival,” says Dunn.

Festivities continue Monday. Admission to Alexander City’s Sun Festival is free, with a few events available at a low cost. For a complete list of events part of this year’s Sunfestival, click HERE.