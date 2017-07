Tallapoosa County Authorities Searching for Missing 11-year-old

by Andrew James

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department issued a Emergency Missing Child Alert Sunday for 11-year-old Victoria Skye Smith.

Smith was last seen in Dadeville around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing, black gym shorts, brown flip flops and a head band.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264.