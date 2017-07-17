Letohatchee Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 16, has claimed the life of a Letohatchee woman.

Patricia Jo Samolsky, 50, was killed when the 2000 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Samolsky, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lowndes County 62 approximately 10 miles east of Fort Deposit. Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.