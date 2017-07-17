MPS Audits Reveal Excessive Teacher Absences

by Andrew James

The newly released Montgomery Public Schools audits are revealing some chronic problems across schools, especially excessive teacher absences.

The audit states that at Robert E. Lee High School there were 659 teacher days lost in the first half of the 2016-2017 school year. That’s double the number of absences at the same point in the 2015-2016 school year.

Park Crossing High School is also seeing teacher absence issues. The report states that on any given day as many as twenty six may be absent.

The report says that the excessive absences have negative impacts at both schools.

“This can only be rectified by proper documentation and that is on-site itself, we expect our principals in leadership folk in place to do this,” explained MPS Board President Robert Porterfield.

