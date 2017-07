90+ Degree Heat !

by Shane Butler

High pressure is taking over and putting us under a drier weather pattern for a few days. Mostly sunny skies will lead to temps heating up with highs in the mid 90s late week. Moisture will begin increasing over the weekend. We should see scattered showers and t-storms becoming more numerous. It’s back to a typical summer-time weather setup early next week. You can expect hot and humid conditions with scattered afternoon showers and t-storms.