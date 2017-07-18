Alabama Driver License System Shut Down Again

by Rashad Snell

Alabama has shut down its system for issuing driver licenses for a second straight day.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a vendor is working to fix a problem caused by a computer software update over the weekend. The shutdown Tuesday follows a two-hour shutdown that occurred Monday.

The statement says the problem involves a database.

The agency says both local license offices and online services are temporarily out of commission.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)