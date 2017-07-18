Alabama Has Some of the Lowest Healthcare Premiums in Nation

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

Alabama has the 3rd lowest family and single annual premiums among employers nationwide, according to the federal government’s own 2016 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2015, MEPS reported Alabama having the 4th lowest average family premium among employers. Previous reports also confirm that Alabama has experienced some of the lowest premiums in the country for the five years of 2011-2015.

 

The 2016 MEPS report below shows how Alabama compares to other states for family and single coverage among employers:

Annual Total Family Premium              Annual Total Single Premium

1 Arkansas: $14,929                                            Arkansas: $5,341

2 Mississippi: $15,765                                        Nevada: $5,490

3 Alabama: $16,098                                           Alabama: $5,536

4 Iowa: $16,123                                                   Tennessee: $5,543

5 Nevada: $16,133                                               Idaho: $5,594

6 Hawaii: $16,362                                               Mississippi: $5,642

7 Nebraska: $16,617                                            North Carolina: $5,717

8 Missouri: $16,638                                            Louisiana: $5,735

9 Oklahoma: $16,646                                          Kentucky: $5,758

10 Kentucky: $16,678                                          Oklahoma: $5,784

 

States reporting the highest family premiums for 2016 are Alaska at $22,490, Wyoming at $19,617 and New York at $19,375. States reporting the highest single premiums for 2016 are Alaska at $7,886, Rhode Island at $6,665 and New Hampshire at $6,637.

 

 

 

