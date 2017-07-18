Alabama Has Some of the Lowest Healthcare Premiums in Nation

by Rashad Snell

Alabama has the 3rd lowest family and single annual premiums among employers nationwide, according to the federal government’s own 2016 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2015, MEPS reported Alabama having the 4th lowest average family premium among employers. Previous reports also confirm that Alabama has experienced some of the lowest premiums in the country for the five years of 2011-2015.

The 2016 MEPS report below shows how Alabama compares to other states for family and single coverage among employers:

Annual Total Family Premium Annual Total Single Premium

1 Arkansas: $14,929 Arkansas: $5,341

2 Mississippi: $15,765 Nevada: $5,490

3 Alabama: $16,098 Alabama: $5,536

4 Iowa: $16,123 Tennessee: $5,543

5 Nevada: $16,133 Idaho: $5,594

6 Hawaii: $16,362 Mississippi: $5,642

7 Nebraska: $16,617 North Carolina: $5,717

8 Missouri: $16,638 Louisiana: $5,735

9 Oklahoma: $16,646 Kentucky: $5,758

10 Kentucky: $16,678 Oklahoma: $5,784

States reporting the highest family premiums for 2016 are Alaska at $22,490, Wyoming at $19,617 and New York at $19,375. States reporting the highest single premiums for 2016 are Alaska at $7,886, Rhode Island at $6,665 and New Hampshire at $6,637.